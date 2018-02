BRIEF-Moody's says UK companies' credit quality will remain stable in 2018, despite Brexit uncertainty

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS UK COMPANIES’ CREDIT QUALITY WILL REMAIN STABLE IN 2018, DESPITE BREXIT UNCERTAINTY‍​

* MOODY‘S SAYS VIEW REMAINS THAT SOME FORM OF FREE TRADE AGREEMENT COVERING GOODS WILL BE REACHED BECAUSE IT‘S IN INTERESTS OF BOTH UK AND EUROPEAN UNION

* MOODY‘S SAYS EXPECTS THE UK TELECOMS MARKET TO PROVIDE A STABLE CREDIT ENVIRONMENT FOR THE MAJOR PARTICIPANTS: BT, VODAFONE AND VIRGIN MEDIA‍​

* MOODY'S SAYS ALTHOUGH BREXIT TALKS LIKELY TO CREATE SOME VOLATILITY IN CREDIT MARKETS, EXPECT STEADY DEBT ISSUANCE IN 2018, SUPPORTED BY REFINANCING,RESURGENT M&A‍​