Feb 21 (Reuters) - MOODY‘S :

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. NOT-FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS WILL FACE RISK OF VOLUME DECLINES, MARGIN EROSION AS COMMERCIAL HEALTH INSURERS PURSUE GROWTH STRATEGIES

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. NOT-FOR-PROFIT HOSPITALS ALSO FACE RISK FROM HEALTH INSURERS MOVING MORE QUICKLY TOWARD VALUE-BASED PAYMENT MODELS Source text for Eikon: