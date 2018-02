BRIEF-‍Moody's Says U.S. Infrastructure Plan Would Boost U.S. Economy, But Implementation Faces Challenges​

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s Corp:‍

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN WOULD BOOST U.S. ECONOMY, BUT IMPLEMENTATION FACES CHALLENGES​

* MOODY‘S SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION‘S INFRASTRUCTURE PROPOSAL WOULD BE MARGINALLY POSITIVE OVERALL FOR U.S. SOVEREIGN, SOME MUNICIPAL SUBSECTORS

* MOODY‘S SAYS VIEWS U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN AS MORE FAVORABLE FOR STATES, LARGER LOCAL GOVERNMENTS & REGIONAL AUTHORITIES THAN SMALLER MUNICIPALITIES

* MOODY'S SAYS VIEWS THE U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN AS MARGINALLY CREDIT POSITIVE FOR THE U.S. SOVEREIGN; AND SUPPORTIVE OF PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS‍​