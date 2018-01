Jan 5 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. RETAIL, APPAREL INDUSTRY WOES SET TO EASE AS 2018 PROGRESSES

* MOODY‘S ON U.S. RETAIL, APPAREL INDUSTRY SAYS U.S. RETAIL, APPAREL INDUSTRY IS BRACING FOR MORE DEFAULTS, RATING DOWNGRADES IN NEXT FEW MONTHS Source text for Eikon: