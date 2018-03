March 9 (Reuters) - Moody’s:

* MOODY’S SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON IMPORTED STEEL CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE SECTOR

* MOODY’S SAYS EXEMPTION OF CANADA & MEXICO FROM U.S. TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL & ALUMINUM FOR NOW MAY BLUNT IMMEDIATE COST PRESSURE

* MOODY’S SAYS INCREASED COST, POTENTIAL DELAY IN STEEL AVAILABILITY MAY ENDANGER NEW INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS ‍​