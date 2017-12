Dec 18 (Reuters) - Moody’s :

* MOODY‘S SAYS CHANGES TO TAX CODE SET TO BE PASSED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION AND REPUBLICAN CONGRESS WILL “SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT THE NEAR-TERM ECONOMIC” OUTLOOK

* MOODY‘S SAYS IN LONGER-RUN, U.S. TAX CUTS WILL ADD LITTLE TO ECONOMY, BUT WILL ADD SIGNIFICANTLY TO GOVERNMENT’S DEFICITS AND DEBT LOAD

* MOODY‘S, ON U.S. TAX REFORM, SAYS BUSINESSES ARE THE “BIGGEST WINNERS” OF THE TAX CUTS

* MOODY‘S SAYS U.S. TAX CUT WILL JUICE-UP GROWTH THROUGH REMAINDER OF THIS DECADE, BUT WILL RESULT IN MEANINGFULLY WEAKER GROWTH AT START OF NEXT DECADE

* MOODY‘S SAYS “LOWER INCOME TAXPAYERS STRUGGLING TO HOLD ONTO THEIR HEALTH INSURANCE WILL LIKELY BE HURT BY THE TAX LEGISLATION” IN THE U.S.

* MOODY‘S ON U.S. TAX REFORMS SAYS INDIVIDUALS IN HIGH-TAX STATES IN NORTHEAST AND CALIFORNIA ARE ALSO AT RISK OF PAYING MORE IN TAXES

* MOODY‘S SAYS LEGISLATED CHANGES TO U.S. TAX CODE WILL HAVE SUBSTANTIAL COUNTERVAILING IMPACTS, LIFTING STOCK PRICES, BUT WEIGHING ON HOUSING VALUES

* MOODY‘S - FED ANTICIPATING 3 QUARTER-POINT RATE HIKES IN 2018 & IN 2019, BUT LIKELY HAVEN’T FULLY INCORPORATED U.S. TAX CUTS IMPLICATIONS INTO THINKING