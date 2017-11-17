FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's sees "material execution risk" in Creval's planned share issue
November 17, 2017 / 5:39 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Moody's sees "material execution risk" in Creval's planned share issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese (Creval):

* Moody’s says sees material execution risk in Creval’s new share issue

* Moody’s says it understands Mediobanca’s pre-underwriting commitment is subject to market conditions but also specific provisions

* Moody’s says specific provisions include market environment, investor feedback and any events such as significant regulatory changes

* Moody’s says Creval has satisfactory liquidity position Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

