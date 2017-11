BRIEF-Moody's upgrades four Indian financial institutions' ratings to Baa2 from Baa3

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Moody’s -

* MOODY‘S UPGRADES FOUR INDIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS’ RATINGS‍​

* MOODY‘S INVESTORS SERVICE HAS UPGRADED THE LONG-TERM RATINGS OF FOUR INDIAN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BAA2 FROM BAA3‍​‍​

* MOODY‘S - FOUR INDIAN BANKS ARE EXIM INDIA, HDFC BANK LIMITED, INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED , STATE BANK OF INDIA

* MOODY‘S HAS CHANGED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE THE RATINGS OUTLOOK FOR IRFC; EXIM INDIA AND ITS LONDON BRANCH;

* MOODY'S HAS CHANGED TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR HDFC BANK, ITS BAHRAIN AND HONG KONG BRANCH;SBI, ITS HONG KONG, LONDON, AND NASSAU BRANCHES Source text : bit.ly/2j29Gd2