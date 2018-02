BRIEF-Moody's Upgrades Greece's Rating To B3, Maintains Positive Outlook

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* MOODY‘S UPGRADES GREECE‘S RATING TO B3, MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK

* MOODY‘S SAYS UPGRADED GREECE‘S ISSUER RATING TO B3 FROM CAA2

* MOODY‘S SAYS BELIEVES THAT GREECE WILL SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDE ITS THIRD SUPPORT PROGRAMME AND RETURN TO SELF-SUFFICIENCY AND MARKET-BASED FUNDING

* MOODY‘S SAYS GREECE‘S LONG-TERM COUNTRY CEILINGS FOR FOREIGN-CURRENCY & LOCAL-CURRENCY BONDS RAISED TO BA2 FROM B3

* MOODY‘S SAYS GREECE‘S LONG-TERM COUNTRY CEILINGS FOR FOREIGN-CURRENCY, LOCAL-CURRENCY BONDS RAISED TO REFLECT REDUCED RISK OF GREECE EXITING EURO AREA

* MOODY‘S SAYS RISK OF ANOTHER DEFAULT OR RESTRUCTURING ON DEBT OWED TO PRIVATE INVESTORS BY GREECE HAS MATERIALLY DECLINED‍​

* MOODY'S ON GREECE SAYS BELIEVES THAT THE RISK OF REVERSAL, DERAILMENT OF FISCAL, ECONOMIC PROGRESS ACHIEVED IS NOW MATERIALLY LOWER