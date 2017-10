BRIEF-Moog Q3 earnings per share $1.11

July 28 (Reuters) - Moog Inc

* Moog reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 sales $626 million versus i/b/e/s view $613 million

* Moog inc - 2017 forecast sales raised $10 million from last quarter’s forecast, to $2.46 billion, up 2% over last year

* Moog inc - ‍forecast full year operating margins of 10.1%, a slight increase from last quarter’s forecast​

* Moog inc - ‍forecast 2017 earnings per share raised $0.25 to $3.75, plus or minus $0.10​

* Moog inc - consolidated 12-month backlog was $1.2 billion

* Fy2017 revenue view $2.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S