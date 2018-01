Jan 11 (Reuters) - Rws Holdings Plc:

* MORAVIA NAMES NEW CEO, ACHIEVES RECORD REVENUE

* MORAVIA IT - PAUL DANTER HAS BEEN APPOINTED CEO, SUCCEEDS TOMAS KRATOCHVIL WHO WILL MOVE TO JOIN CO‘S BOARD

* MORAVIA IT - ‍ TOMAS KRATOCHVIL AFTER A HANDOVER PERIOD TO PAUL, WILL ALSO BE INVITED TO JOIN BOARD OF RWS​