BRIEF-‍Morehead Memorial Hospital says aware of phishing attack
#Healthcare
September 15, 2017 / 2:57 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Morehead Memorial Hospital says aware of phishing attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Morehead Memorial ‍Hospital:

* Recently became aware that certain private patient and employee data may have been affected as a result of a phishing attack​

* Upon learning about potential incident, hospital’s IT staff cut off access to accounts, issued network-wide password reset​

* There is currently no evidence to suggest that any information has been misused​

* ‍Morehead Hospital notified FBI and Homeland Security about this incident

* Certain private patient, employee data may have been affected due to phishing attack that affected 2 employee email accounts​

* Investigation into incident eventually determined some information about certain patients and/or employees was affected​

* Investigation determined that in limited cases, social security numbers was affected as a result of phishing attack​ Source text for Eikon:

