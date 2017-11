Nov 27 (Reuters) - Morgan Sindall Group Plc:

* MORGAN SINDALL GRP - PARTNERSHIP HOMES MOD CONTRACT

* MORGAN SINDALL - ‍ITS PARTNERSHIP HOMES DIVISION, TRADING AS LOVELL, HAS BEEN AWARDED CONTRACT BY MINISTRY OF DEFENCE TO BUILD MORE THAN 900 NEW HOMES​

* MORGAN SINDALL - ‍CONTRACT IS WORTH C. £250M IN REVENUES TO LOVELL, SPREAD OVER THREE YEARS.​