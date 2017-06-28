FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock
June 28, 2017 / 8:44 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley announces share repurchase of up to $5 billion of common stock and the increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share

* Morgan Stanley - ‍increase of its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share​

* Morgan Stanley-‍capital plan includes repurchase of up to $5 billion of outstanding common stock for four quarters beginning in q3 of 2017 through end of q2 of 2018​

* Morgan Stanley - ‍capital plan includes an increase in firm's quarterly common stock dividend to $0.25 per share from current $0.20 per share

* Morgan Stanley - new capital plan is an increase from $3.5 billion in 2016 capital plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

