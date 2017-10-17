BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports Q3 earnings per share $0.93​

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:
* Morgan Stanley reports third quarter 2017
* Qtrly equity sales and trading net revenues of $1.9 billion were essentially unchanged from a year ago
* Qtrly net revenues of $9.2 billion and earnings per diluted share of $0.93
* Qtrly compensation expense of $4.2 billion increased from $4.1 billion a year ago
* Qtrly fixed income sales and trading net revenues of $1.2 billion decreased from $1.5 billion a year ago
* Qtrly non-compensation expenses of $2.5 billion increased from $2.4 billion a year ago
* Qtrly Institutional Securities net revenue $4,376 million versus $4,553 million
* Qtrly annualized return on average common equity was 9.6 percent versus 9.1 percent in Q2
* Qtrly Wealth Management net revenue $4,220 million versus $3,881 million
* Qtrly Wealth Management pre-tax margin was 26.5 percent versus. 23 percent
* Qtrly Investment Management net revenue $675 million versus $552 million
* At September 30, 2017, book value and tangible book value per common share were $38.87 and $33.86
* Qtrly trading revenue $2,704 million versus $2,609 million
* As of Sept. 30, Firm estimates pro forma fully phased-in CET 1 risk-based capital ratio was about 16.3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81, revenue view $9.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 results reflected “stability our wealth management, investment banking and investment management businesses” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: