Jan 18 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley:

* MORGAN STANLEY - IN MEDIUM TERM EXPECT ROE OF 10 PERCENT - 13 PERCENT AND ROTCE OF 11.5 PERCENT - 14.5 PERCENT - SEC FILING‍​

* MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITS 2018 – 2019 OBJECTIVES INCLUDE DELIVERING WEALTH MANAGEMENT PRE-TAX MARGIN OF 26-28 PERCENT

* MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ITS 2018 – 2019 OBJECTIVES ALSO INCLUDE REALIZING FIRM EXPENSE EFFICIENCY RATIO OF ≤73 PERCENT Source text: (bit.ly/2ETR08l) Further company coverage: