2 months ago
BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen
June 7, 2017 / 2:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Mori Hills Reit Investment to issue REIT bonds worth 2 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Mori Hills Reit Investment Corp

* Says it will issue 19th series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen

* Says issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date June 30, 2027 and coupon rate 0.5 percent per annum

* Subscription date on June 7 and payment date on June 30

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.,Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used to acquire property

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/w49LfU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

