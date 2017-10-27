FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Morneau Shepell​ issues statement on contracts with Canadian federal govt.
October 27, 2017 / 5:44 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Morneau Shepell​ issues statement on contracts with Canadian federal govt.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc:

* ‍Morneau Shepell​ issues statement regarding its contracts with Canadian federal government

* Company is not involved, in any capacity, with changes to small business tax code proposed by Department of Finance​

* “Mmorneau Shepell was not involved in consultation for Bill C-27​”

* ‍“Bill C-27 is not expected to have a material impact on our company​”

* Says company will not benefit from proposed changes to small business tax code if or when implemented​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

