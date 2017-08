Aug 10 (Reuters) - Morneau Shepell Inc-

* Morneau Shepell reports 2017 second quarter financial results; Michele Trogni appointed to board of directors

* Morneau Shepell Inc qtrly revenue increased by 7.7 per cent to $160.8 million

* Morneau Shepell Inc qtrly profit increased by 54.4 percent to $12.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: