Dec 8 (Reuters) - Morningstar Inc:

* MORNINGSTAR, INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 25 CENTS PER SHARE AND AUTHORIZES NEW $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* MORNINGSTAR - APPROVED A NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT AUTHORIZES CO TO REPURCHASE UP TO $500 MILLION OF CO‘S OUTSTANDING STOCK, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018

* MORNINGSTAR INC - DIVIDEND DECLARATION REFLECTS AN 8.7 PERCENT INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 25 CENTS PER SHARE FROM 23 CENTS