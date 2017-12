Dec 11 (Reuters) - MORPHOSYS AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: MORPHOSYS PRESENTS CLINICAL DATA ON MOR208 PLUS LENALIDOMIDE IN AGGRESSIVE LYMPHOMA (R/R DLBCL) AT ASH 2017 CONFERENCE

* PRELIMINARY MEDIAN PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL OF 11.3 MONTHS

* OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE (ORR) OF 52%, COMPLETE REMISSION RATE (CR) OF 32%

* NO UNEXPECTED TOXICITIES OBSERVED; NO INFUSION-RELATED REACTIONS REPORTED FOR MOR208