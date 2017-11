BRIEF-Morphosys Q3 revenue up 20 pct at 15 mln eur​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Morphosys AG

* Q3 net loss -24 million eur versus -12.8 million eur loss year ago

* Says ‍group revenue for q3 2017 up 20% to eur 15.0 million (q3 2016: eur 12.5 million)​

* Says Dr. Markus Enzelberger, interim CSO, now appointed CSO​

* Says ‍company confirms financial guidance​

* Says ‍earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) in q3 2017 amounted to eur -23.5 million (q3 2016: eur -13.1 million)​