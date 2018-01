Jan 9 (Reuters) - Morrisons:

* CFO SAYS COMFORTABLE WITH ANALYSTS’ 2017-18 PRETAX PROFIT CONSENSUS OF 371 MILLION STG

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS GROCERY INFLATION TO TAPER DOWN IN 2018-19 FINANCIAL YEAR

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO OPEN “ONE OR TWO” NEW SUPERMARKETS THIS YEAR Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)