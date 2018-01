BRIEF-Mosaic says Changes In Pending Vale Fertilizantes Transaction Include Reduction In Purchase Price Consideration To $1.15 Bln In Cash, 34.2 Mln Shares

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co:

* THE MOSAIC COMPANY ANNOUNCES MODIFICATIONS TO PENDING VALE FERTILIZANTES TRANSACTION

* MOSAIC CO - ‍VALE S.A. WILL RETAIN EQUITY OWNERSHIP IN TIPLAM PORT AND MOSAIC WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE RIGHT TO USE TIPLAM PORT FACILITY​

* MOSAIC CO - CHANGES IN DEAL INCLUDE REDUCTION IN PURCHASE PRICE CONSIDERATION TO $1.15 BILLION IN CASH AND 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK

* MOSAIC CO - TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON OR ABOUT JANUARY 8, 2018