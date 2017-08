BRIEF-Moscow Exchange July total trading volumes on equity and bond market up by 23.8%

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE:

* TOTAL TRADING VOLUMES ACROSS MOSCOW EXCHANGE`S MARKETS INCREASED IN JULY BY 14.8% TO RUB 75.4 TRLN

* SAYS JULY DERIVATIVES MARKET VOLUMES AMOUNTED TO RUB 7.1 TRLN (JULY 2016: RUB 7.8 TRLN)

* SAYS JULY MONEY MARKET TURNOVER INCREASED BY 28.9% YOY TO RUB 32.3 TRLN (JULY 2016: RUB 25.1 TRLN)

* SAYS JULY TOTAL TRADING VOLUMES ON EQUITY AND BOND MARKET GREW BY 23.8% TO RUB 2,019.9 BILLION (JULY 2016: RUB 1,631.3 BILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)