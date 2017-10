Aug 9 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE

* RECOMMENDS INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR H1 OF RUB ‍​2.49 PER SHARE

* TOTAL PAYOUT WILL AMOUNT TO RUB 5.67 BILLION, OR 55% OF ITS H1 NET PROFIT UNDER INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS Source text - bit.ly/2wtxjRk

