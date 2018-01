Jan 15 (Reuters) - MOSCOW EXCHANGE:

* SAYS TO SUSPEND TRADING OF PROMSVYAZBANK SHARES AS OF JAN. 16, 2018

* TRADING TO BE SUSPENDED AS PROMSVYAZBANK'S TEMPORARY ADMINISTRATION APPLIED FOR TERMINATION OF TRADING TO CARRY OUT SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION PROCEDURE Source text: bit.ly/2D4SZqa Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)