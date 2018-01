BRIEF-Moss Bros Says Total Sales for 23-wks To Jan 6 up 1.1 Pct

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Moss Bros Group Plc:

* ‍ISSUES ITS TRADING UPDATE FOR 23 WEEK PERIOD FROM 30 JULY 2017 TO 6 JANUARY 2018​

* ‍TOTAL SALES FOR 23 WEEKS TO 6 JANUARY WERE 1.1% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR​

* MOSS BROS GROUP - ‍TOTAL RETAIL SALES, INCLUDING E-COMMERCE, COMPRISED 90% OF GROUP REVENUE DURING 23 WEEK PERIOD AND WERE UP 1.6% VERSUS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍LIKE FOR LIKE TOTAL SALES FOR FIRST 23 WEEKS OF SECOND HALF WERE -0.1% LOWER THAN LAST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)