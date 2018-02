BRIEF-Mosys Q4 Non-GAAP Loss Per Share $0.01

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Mosys Inc:

* MOSYS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE $3.8 MILLION VERSUS $1.4 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 REVENUE $3.8 MILLION TO $4.1 MILLION

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES IN RANGE OF $2.2 MILLION TO $2.4 MILLION​

* ‍REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PURCHASING AGENT AND NOTEHOLDERS TO AMEND 10% SENIOR SECURED CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE AUGUST 15, 2018​

* BASED ON CURRENT BACKLOG AND IMPROVING VISIBILITY, BELIEVE,CAN "ACHIEVE" NON-GAAP PROFITABILITY AND GROW REVENUE IN EXCESS OF 75% IN 2018