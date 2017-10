Sept 15 (Reuters) - MOTIF BIO PLC:

* SAYS US FDA HAS GRANTED ITS INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG CANDIDATE, ICLAPRIM, ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR TREATMENT OF STAPHYLOCOCCUS AUREUS LUNG INFECTIONS IN PATIENTS WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)