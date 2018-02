BRIEF-Motorola Solutions To Acquire Avigilon

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Motorola Solutions Inc:

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS TO ACQUIRE AVIGILON, LEADER IN ADVANCED VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AND ANALYTICS

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS TO ACQUIRE AVIGILON, LEADER IN ADVANCED VIDEO SURVEILLANCE AND ANALYTICS

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC - DEAL FOR CAD$27.00 PER SHARE

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC - ENTERPRISE VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY US$1.0 BILLION INCLUDING AVIGILON‘S NET DEBT.

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC - ‍ ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AVIGILON IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION​

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC - ‍HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL RESOURCES, INCLUDING CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABLE COMMERCIAL CREDIT FACILITIES, TO COMPLETE DEAL​

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC - ‍DEAL HAS UNANIMOUS SUPPORT OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF AVIGILON BOARD, AS WELL AS AVIGILON‘S FULL BOARD​

* MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC - ‍SHAREHOLDERS REPRESENTING ABOUT 12 PERCENT OF COMMON SHARES OF AVIGILON AGREED TO SUPPORT DEAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: