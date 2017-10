Oct 4 (Reuters) - ECOMMERCE ALLIANCE AG:

* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 100% OF SHARES OF MOUNTAIN INTERNET AG BASED IN ST. GALLEN, SWITZERLAND

* BUYS MOUNTAIN INTERNET AG FROM MOUNTAIN PARTNERS AG BY WAY OF CONTRIBUTION IN KIND

* MOUNTAIN PARTNERS AG INCREASES ITS STAKE IN ECOMMERCE ALLIANCE AG FROM 31.9% TO 50.1%