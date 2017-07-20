FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 days ago
BRIEF-Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 20, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Mountain province says GK Mine in Q2 treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc

* In Q2 , GK mine treated about 767,000 tonnes of ore through process plant

* GK mine in q2 recovered about 1,614,000 carats on a 100% basis for an average grade of about 2.10 carats per tonne

* Gk mine diamond processing plant averaged 8,618 tonnes of kimberlite processed per day in q2

* Patrick evans has now resigned as a director of mountain province, following his departure in early june as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.