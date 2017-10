Oct 2 (Reuters) - Moxian Inc:

* ‍ON SEPT 28 JAMES MENGDONG TAN GAVE NOTIFICATION LETTER TO CO ADVISING OF DECISION NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT ANNUAL MEETING ​

* APPOINTED HAO QING HU AS COMPANY S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF SEPTEMBER 29, 2017 - SEC FILING

* CEO ‍JAMES MENGDONG TAN ALSO RESIGNED FROM ALL OFFICER POSITIONS WITH COMPANY AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES​ Source text: (bit.ly/2wsVpeI) Further company coverage: