March 1 (Reuters) - MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: MPC MÜNCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG RESOLVES CAPITAL INCREASE

* ISSUANCE OF UP TO 3,042,790 NEW SHARES VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* SHARE CAPITAL IS TO BE INCREASED BY A NOMINAL OF UP TO EUR 3.04 MILLION

* SHARE CAPITAL WILL THEREFORE INCREASE FROM CURRENTLY EUR 30.4 MILLION TO UP TO EUR 33.5 MILLION