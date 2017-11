Nov 16 (Reuters) - MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG :

* MPC CAPITAL DEVELOPS STABLY IN THIRD QUARTER

* ‍REVENUE FOR Q3 2017 CAME TO EUR 8.9 MILLION, COMPARED WITH EUR 14.5 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR 2017 CONFIRMED​

* Q3 ‍EBT WERE EUR 1.3 MILLION, AS AGAINST EUR 3.8 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)