Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp:

* MPLX ANNOUNCES JOINT BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR CUSHING-TO-PATOKA PIPELINE EXPANSION

* MPLX LP - JOINT BINDING OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON JAN 17 AND WILL CONCLUDE ON FEB 16