BRIEF-MPLX Announces Joint Binding Open Season On Cushing-To-Patoka Pipeline Expansion

Feb 26 (Reuters) - MPLX LP:

* MPLX ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL JOINT BINDING OPEN SEASON ON CUSHING-TO-PATOKA PIPELINE EXPANSION

* MPLX SAYS COMPLETED A JOINT BINDING OPEN SEASON ON COMBINED OZARK 22-INCH AND WOODPAT 22-INCH PIPELINES FROM CUSHING, OKLAHOMA, TO PATOKA, ILLINOIS

* MPLX SAYS TO CONTINUE PLANS TO INCREASE CAPACITY OF PIPELINE BY PROVIDING OPERATIONAL MODIFICATIONS IN WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS

* MPLX SAYS EXPANSION OF PIPELINE IN WOOD RIVER, ILLINOIS IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SERVICE IN Q3 2018