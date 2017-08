July 26 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp:

* Reg-MPLX Lp increases quarterly distribution

* MPLX Lp - ‍board of directors of its general partner has declared a cash distribution of $0.5625 per common unit for q2 of 2017​

* Mplx lp - new distribution ‍represents an increase of $0.0225 per unit, or 4 percent, over first-quarter 2017 distribution​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: