BRIEF-MPLX Reports Qtrly Net Income Attributable To Co Per Limited Partner Unit $0.31

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MPLX Lp:

* REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 PERCENT

* MPLX - ‍ANNOUNCED 2018 CAPITAL INVESTMENT PLAN

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.31

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,085 MILLION VERSUS $848 MILLION​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.37, REVENUE VIEW $947.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ PARTNERSHIP‘S $1.9 BILLION OF AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY, ACCESS TO CAPITAL MARKETS SHOULD PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY TO MEET DAY-TO-DAY OPERATIONAL NEEDS​

* ‍ PROCESSED VOLUMES IN MARCELLUS AND UTICA OF 5.2 BILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY IN Q4, A 17 PERCENT INCREASE​

* ‍ GATHERED VOLUMES IN MARCELLUS AND UTICA OF 2.7 BILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY IN Q4, UP 50 PERCENT​