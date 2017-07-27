FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 12:03 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-MPLX says co entered into a credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mplx Lp

* Says on july 21, co entered into a credit agreement providing for a five-year $2.25 billion revolving credit facility

* Mplx lp - credit agreement includes letter of credit issuing capacity of up to about $222 million and swingline loan capacity of up to $100 million

* Says credit agreement replaced 2014 credit agreement which was terminated concurrently with entering into credit agreement

* Mplx lp - credit agreement includes letter of credit issuing capacity of up to about $222 million and swingline loan capacity of up to $100 million

* Says revolving credit facility may be increased by up to an additional $500 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2vMm2LO) Further company coverage:

