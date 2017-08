Aug 8 (Reuters) - MPORIUM GROUP PLC

* CHAIRMAN NIGEL WALDER IS LEAVING BOARD

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BARRY MOAT IS TAKING ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WHILE NELIUS DE GROOT IS JOINING BOARD AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ALL CHANGES TO TAKE PLACE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)