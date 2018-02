Feb 15 (Reuters) - MR BRICOLAGE SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 485.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 523.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT DEC. 31 EUR 72.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 66.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2o9gh82 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)