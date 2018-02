Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mr Green & Co Ab (Publ):

* Q4 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 25.7 PER CENT TO SEK 333.0 (265.0) MILLION.

* Q4 EBITDA INCREASED BY 51.9 PER CENT TO SEK 48.4 (31.9) MILLION

* Q4 EBITDA MARGIN INCREASED BY 2.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 14.5 (12.0*) PER CENT.