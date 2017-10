Oct 27 (Reuters) - MR GREEN & CO AB (PUBL)

* ‍Q3 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 28.4 PER CENT TO SEK 295.1 (229.9) MILLION​

* Q3 ‍EBITDA INCREASED BY 191 PER CENT TO SEK 50.6 (17.4*) MILLION​

* ‍EBITDA FOR Q3 OF 2016 PERTAINS TO EBITDA BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS​