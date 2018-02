Feb 23 (Reuters) - MRM SA:

* FY GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​11.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 0.11 PER SHARE

* FY PORTFOLIO VALUE 199.6 MILLION EUR VERSUS 197.8 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* OCCUPANCY RATE FOR RETAIL PORTFOLIO AT END FY ‍​ 76 PERCENT VERSUS 84 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* FY NET TRIPLE EPRA NAV AT 118.0 MILLION EUR