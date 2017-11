Nov 9 (Reuters) - MRM SA:

* Q3 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES UP 2.2% LIKE-FOR-LIKE‍​

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR Q3 OF 2017 TOTALLED €2.8 MILLION

* 9M GROSS RENTAL INCOME FROM RETAIL PROPERTIES EUR 6.8 MILLION, UP 3.1% OR 2.9% ON LFL BASIS, YOY