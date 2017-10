Oct 6 (Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc :

* Japan’s MS&AD Insurance says estimates up to 110 billion yen ($973 million) in incurred losses related to hurricances, earthquake in Americas

* MS&AD says reviewing fy2017/18 earnings forecasts, to promptly announce any revision as required Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.0100 yen) (Reporting By Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)