FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings unit to set up unit Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe
Sections
Featured
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Deadly attack in New York branded "terrorism"
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
The road to Brexit
Labour look to force government into publishing Brexit dossiers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 7:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings unit to set up unit Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc

* Says its unit, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd., will set up a London-based holding company, Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe Limited, on Feb. 28, 2018

* Says the holding company will be capitalized at 419 million pounds (about 63.4 billion yen)

* Says Aioi Nissay Dowa Europe Limited will set up a wholly owned unit, Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance (UK) Limited in London, which will be capitalized at 60 million pounds (about 9.1 billion yen), on Sept. 30, 2018

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/8ErifL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.