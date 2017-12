Dec 15 (Reuters) - Msc Group Ab:

* NEW FINANCIAL TARGETS AND REVISED DIVIDEND POLICY

* ‍NEW FINANCIAL TARGET: TO REACH OPERATING MARGIN (EBT) OF AT LEAST 7 PERCENT BY END OF 2021​

* PROPOSES NAME CHANGE TO EMPIR GROUP AB ​

* NEW FINIANCIAL TARGET TO HAVE NET SALES AT ABOUT SEK 500 MILLION LATEST AT END OF 2021